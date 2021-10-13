Head-To-Head Review: PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) versus Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

56.7% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 14.22% 7.38% 6.50% Clarivate -8.49% 4.53% 2.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Clarivate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $1.32 billion 8.66 $250.58 million $0.84 41.45 Clarivate $1.25 billion 10.95 -$311.87 million $0.55 38.87

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PagSeguro Digital and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 0 9 0 3.00 Clarivate 0 0 5 0 3.00

PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus price target of $64.25, indicating a potential upside of 84.52%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.00%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Clarivate.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Clarivate on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.