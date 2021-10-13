Head to Head Survey: ForceField Energy (OTCMKTS:FNRG) & Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

ForceField Energy (OTCMKTS:FNRG) and Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ForceField Energy and Danimer Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Danimer Scientific $47.33 million 29.88 -$8.85 million ($0.43) -33.65

ForceField Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Danimer Scientific.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of Danimer Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of ForceField Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ForceField Energy and Danimer Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A Danimer Scientific N/A -8.94% -5.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ForceField Energy and Danimer Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ForceField Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Danimer Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Danimer Scientific has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 200.62%. Given Danimer Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than ForceField Energy.

Risk & Volatility

ForceField Energy has a beta of -5.11, meaning that its share price is 611% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danimer Scientific has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Danimer Scientific beats ForceField Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ForceField Energy Company Profile

ForceField Energy, Inc. manufactures and distributes alternative energy products and solutions. It operates through the Light-Emitting Diode Distribution and ORC Waste Heat Energy segments. The firm primarily distributes and installs light emitting diode and other energy efficient lighting products. It provides commercial lighting installations for varying organizations and facilities spanning numerous industries through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The company was founded by Richard St. Julien on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc., a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers. The company offers its products to manufacturers in the plastics industry. Danimer Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia.

