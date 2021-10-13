Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.99 Million in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 109,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Realogy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realogy in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Realogy by 145.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Realogy by 316.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RLGY opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLGY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

