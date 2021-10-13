Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Entergy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR stock opened at $102.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

