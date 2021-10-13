Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 48,161 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1,163.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,161 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,733 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Avantor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,390,000 after purchasing an additional 242,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Avantor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,425,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,647,000 after purchasing an additional 360,680 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 545,920 shares of company stock worth $21,750,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

