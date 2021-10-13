Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 225,000 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Affimed were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 19.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Affimed by 1.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affimed alerts:

AFMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $578.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.67. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.