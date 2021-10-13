Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 735 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WING. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,451.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING stock opened at $165.14 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.52.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.39%.

In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $551,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total transaction of $5,121,827.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.72.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.