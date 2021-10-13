Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note issued on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of HR stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 118.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,906,000 after acquiring an additional 606,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,443,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,459,000 after acquiring an additional 294,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,285,000 after acquiring an additional 128,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,260,000 after acquiring an additional 560,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

