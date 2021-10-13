Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00042319 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00095297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.81 or 0.00412960 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012580 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00025615 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00033112 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

