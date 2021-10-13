HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.66. 3,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $148.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,407,373.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Truist boosted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.86.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

