Helex Hits Market Cap of $5,410.15 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Helex coin can now be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helex has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Helex has a market cap of $5,410.15 and $1,432.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helex alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00044812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.04 or 0.00217969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00095263 BTC.

Helex Profile

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.