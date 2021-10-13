Hellenic Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.67 or 0.00308167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.