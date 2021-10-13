Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of HCCI opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $714.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 52.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 145,752 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 50,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

