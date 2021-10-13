Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.32 million.

MLHR opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

