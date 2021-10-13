Hess (NYSE:HES) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.42

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.42 and last traded at $91.30, with a volume of 96 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Get Hess alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.76 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 149.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 616.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 519.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $103,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.