Hess (NYSE:HES) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.62 and last traded at $87.69. Approximately 2,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,135,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

Get Hess alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.76 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hess by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,907,000 after acquiring an additional 247,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hess by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Hess by 10.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.