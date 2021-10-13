HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 39.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 89.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,599,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 139,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.40 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.46. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.55 million for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.00%.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distributing of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products. The firm serves the Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers. Its products include Asian specialties, meat and poultry, seafood, commodities, and packaging.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.