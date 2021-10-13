Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 488.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 792.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 57.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 140,109 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 234,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 117,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HI. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.