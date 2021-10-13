Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,900 shares, a growth of 2,611.4% from the September 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,552.3 days.

Hiscox stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Get Hiscox alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCXLF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.