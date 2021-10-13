Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $115.31

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.31 and traded as high as $117.45. Hitachi shares last traded at $116.09, with a volume of 33,089 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Hitachi alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. Hitachi had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.