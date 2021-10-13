Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCHDF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

