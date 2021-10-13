Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the September 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

HCMLY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. 93,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

