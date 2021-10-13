Hormel Foods Co. (HRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.