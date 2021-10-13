Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.43%.

About Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

