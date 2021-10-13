Howden Joinery Group Plc to Issue Dividend of $0.74 (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7373 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HWDJY opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.19. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $52.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

