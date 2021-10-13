HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,884 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after buying an additional 2,165,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $132,597,000 after buying an additional 2,098,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 769.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,173,000 after buying an additional 1,872,333 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.