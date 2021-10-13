HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 465 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 429 ($5.60) on Tuesday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 292.80 ($3.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 392.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 416.10. The company has a market cap of £87.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

