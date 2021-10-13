HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $800.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. Truist upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $737.82.

HUBS stock traded up $21.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $779.98. 5,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,833. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.34 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $283.87 and a 52-week high of $814.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $678.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

