HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $830.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $675.00 to $830.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $696.32.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $758.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $678.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.48. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $283.87 and a 52 week high of $814.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of -407.67 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

