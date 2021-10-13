HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $675.00 to $750.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. HubSpot traded as high as $788.52 and last traded at $785.02, with a volume of 15245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $682.72.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.32.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,567 shares of company stock worth $21,130,215. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.24.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

