HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. HUYA has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 519.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HUYA by 22.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.