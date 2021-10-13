Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HYLN. UBS Group cut shares of Hyliion from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $30.34.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyliion news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 925,000 shares of company stock worth $8,241,000. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

