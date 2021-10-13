Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Gap Down to $7.82

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $7.45. Hyliion shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 53,135 shares changing hands.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $1,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,272,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,244,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 925,000 shares of company stock worth $8,241,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth about $131,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

