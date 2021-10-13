Ian Charles Mann Purchases 6,064 Shares of ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) Stock

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) insider Ian Charles Mann bought 6,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,972.48 ($6,496.58).

Ian Charles Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Ian Charles Mann purchased 9,079 shares of ECSC Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £7,535.57 ($9,845.27).

ECSC stock opened at GBX 84.40 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £8.45 million and a P/E ratio of -31.26. ECSC Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 55.15 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 98 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.89.

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection & Response, and Vendor Products.

