IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.96 Million

Brokerages expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to post $112.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.28 million. IBEX posted sales of $108.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $480.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.01 million to $481.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $525.17 million, with estimates ranging from $521.94 million to $528.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $108.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in IBEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the first quarter worth about $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in IBEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IBEX by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. IBEX has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $320.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

