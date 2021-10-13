IDEX Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

IDEX has raised its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IDEX to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX stock opened at $205.78 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.