IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Short Interest Down 99.3% in September

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the September 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,004,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IFAN stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. IFAN Financial has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Get IFAN Financial alerts:

About IFAN Financial

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for IFAN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IFAN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.