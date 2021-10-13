ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Down 98.5% in September

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IPNFF opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. ImagineAR has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.53.

ImagineAR Company Profile

ImagineAR, Inc operates as a music publisher in Canada. Its principal business is to deliver engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

