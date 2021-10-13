ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) Insider Douglas Lingard Purchases 18,000 Shares

ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) insider Douglas Lingard purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,966.00 ($17,832.86).

Douglas Lingard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Douglas Lingard purchased 42,855 shares of ImExHS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,439.89 ($42,457.06).

On Tuesday, September 7th, Douglas Lingard purchased 20,000 shares of ImExHS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,800.00 ($19,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.36.

ImExHS Limited operates as an imaging software as a service and ancillary service provider in Australia and internationally. It is involved in developing and selling Hiruko software platform that comprises radiology information system, which manages the workflow management system with a patient data and image distribution system, as well as picture archiving and communication system that allows healthcare organization to capture, store, view, and share radiology images.

