IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IMI has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.