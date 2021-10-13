Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19. 1,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 139,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Immuneering alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.59.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Immuneering Corp will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Immuneering Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.