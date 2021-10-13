Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $484.02

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 484.02 ($6.32) and traded as low as GBX 484 ($6.32). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 494 ($6.45), with a volume of 236,936 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 514.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 484.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. Impax Environmental Markets’s payout ratio is presently 0.02%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £10,280 ($13,430.89).

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

