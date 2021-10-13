Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Short Interest Up 4,400.0% in September

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Imperial Helium stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Imperial Helium has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

