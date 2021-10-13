Indexed Finance Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00005451 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $90,068.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00120012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00075574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,149.59 or 1.00286592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.90 or 0.06232645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.