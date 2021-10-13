INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ INDT opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.05.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $15,118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 44.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

