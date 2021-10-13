Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,179,000 after purchasing an additional 143,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 96,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 151,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

