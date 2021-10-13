Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS: IFNNY) recently:

10/8/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

10/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/23/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/30/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of IFNNY stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 196,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,809. Infineon Technologies AG has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

