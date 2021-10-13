Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS: IFNNY) recently:
- 10/8/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “
- 10/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 9/23/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 8/30/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of IFNNY stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 196,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,809. Infineon Technologies AG has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
