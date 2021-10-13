Inhibrx’s (INBX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

INBX traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,784. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. Inhibrx has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 114.87% and a negative net margin of 742.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

