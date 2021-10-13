Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.30

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

INGXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.95.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $138.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.49%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.