Innovation Blockchain Payment Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $144,197.00 (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $144,197.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

